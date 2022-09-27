Mobile man accused of murder arrested again over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brandon Ely is back in metro jail. Mobile police said he along with another man opened fire on Greenwood Avenue.

Police say when they got there, they could see the bullet holes in the home. Ely was charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle/building.

If Ely looks or sounds familiar...it’s because he was arrested in April in connection to a shooting on Cottage Hill road near Schillinger.

19-year-old Keith Fredricks was killed. Two other people were injured.

“He is a violent individual. He has no business in the community. He apparently doesn’t know how to control himself. He apparently does not know how to live amongst the law-abiding citizens,” Chief Paul Prine said.

A judge denied Ely’s bond during a hearing Monday morning.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told FOX10 this case is an example of why Aniah’s law is necessary

“We’re asking the community to support us on this Aniah’s law bill. Aniah’s law gives us an opportunity to keep these individuals locked up until their trial date,” Chief Prine said.

Ely will be back in court on Wednesday.

