Mobile PD searching for Marshall Alley shooting suspect

(Arizona's Family)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting in the 400 block of Marshall Alley.

Officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. Monday in reference to one shot. According to authorities, the victim was standing outside of the residence when an unknown male produced a gun and shot him. The subject fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital, police said.

