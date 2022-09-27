Mobile Police may be training on virtual reality to better serve those with mental illness

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News had an inside look at an innovative tool that could help Mobile Police better serve those with mental-health disorders. This was quite literally, a game changer.

Virtual reality headsets can be used for more than just gaming.

At the Mobile City Council meeting Tuesday morning, there’s a proposal to buy virtual reality headsets for officers. The tech would be used to simulate high-risk scenarios involving people with mental illnesses.

Officers would put on the headsets and immediately be immersed in the metaverse, a 3D world where they can, for example, try to stabilize someone who’s suicidal.

In the simulation, law enforcement is given three options. When they click their response, the simulation either intensifies or calms based on the answer. If a different response is preferred, there’s no harm no foul in the VR world.

The setting is described as a safe space for officers to be critiqued and learn.

“We can’t replace real-world scenarios, but when we are trying to train, we need to come as close as possible to real-world scenarios or crises,” said Commander Curtis Graves with MPD. “It’s something that really gives them the full benefit of experiencing a situation without having to go through with it in real-world.”

Mobile Police partnered with Altapointe Health, a mental healthcare service in Mobile County, on this project.

Dr. Cindy Gipson with Altapointe said this is a unique opportunity that no other police department has.

“We are trying to prevent the criminalization of the mentally-ill, so any tool we can provide for training, and to get officers engaged is really helpful,” said Dr. Gipson.

Nearly $50,000 will be proposed at the council meeting to buy 10 headsets and other technology.

Commander Graves said the money is coming from a grant to improve public safety.

---

