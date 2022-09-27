OCSO identifies man killed in deputy-involved shooting

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified a man killed last week after he fired his gun at deputies in Destin.

Deputies were called to Sailmaker Lane in Destin after getting reports of an armed disturbance at a home under construction. Authorities said that on Wednesday, 45-year old Berlin Gonzales shot at his ex-wife, who had been working in the home, then fired at OCSO deputies who arrived, despite their repeated demands to him to drop the weapon. Gonzalez was killed when they returned fire.

Per standard protocol, the two deputies are on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the OCSO.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.