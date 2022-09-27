The PACT Theatre Company presents “The Wizard of Oz”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -With a grand kick-off to their 5th year anniversary season, The PACT Theatre Company in Mobile is presenting the timeless tale, The Wizard of Oz.

The Wizard of Oz:

October 6 – 23, 2022 At The PACT Theatre Company

5025 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL 36609

Show Times:

Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm Sunday at 2pm

patrons will be welcomed to a night of wonder they won’t forget! The PACT Theatre Company’s The Wizard of Oz will take theatre-goers down “The Yellow Brick Road” with director and choreographer, Jacob Rowe’s, magical retelling of this beloved adventure for all ages. Based on the classic MGM movie musical and the book by L. Frank Baum, The Wizard of Oz has been enchanting families for generations. With all your favorite songs, including “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” “If I Only had a Brain,” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” this timeless musical will sweep you out of Mobile and into a magical adventure. Join Dorothy, her little dog Toto, the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion as they journey over the rainbow to the merry old land of Oz in search of the great and powerful Wizard – will he grant them their hearts’ desires?

For tickets and information visit thepactmobile.com or Facebook.com/thepactmobile. Tickets are on sale now for The Wizard of Oz!

