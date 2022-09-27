MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacon HalloweenFest returns this weekend.

Pensacon HalloweenFest is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at Splash City Adventures, 6709 Pensacola Blvd. in Pensacola. The event offers two full days of spooky pop-culture fun in an outdoor, convention-style atmosphere. The weekend will feature vendors, live entertainment, celebrity guests, artists, trick-or- treating and other fun in a safe environment. Costumes are encouraged, and each day will include a costume contest. A raffle-style auction of unique collectibles, original art and celebrity autographed memorabilia will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida. In addition to the free HalloweenFest festivities, Splash City Adventures’ amusement park will be in full swing, featuring go-karts, amusement rides, the Pirate Cove Arcade, miniature golf, Laser Tag and more. VIP packages including park wristbands and enhanced access to HalloweenFest will be available, and the first 250 passes sold will come with a free limited-edition pin.

Admission and entertainment is free, but bring money to shop with vendors and for autographs/photos with celebrities and artists. There is no entry fee for the kids costume contest, but there is a $5 entry fee for the adult contest. Charity auction proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida. Splash City’s attractions and amusements, as well as its Haunted Nights, will also be open, pricing is available at splashcityadventures.com.

Pensacon presents the Gulf Coast’s premier pop culture gathering, Pensacon, each February in downtown Pensacola, as well as Pensacon HalloweenFest each October and participates in a number of other community events throughout the year.

Their website is pensacon.com and follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/pensacon, on Instagram at @pensacolapensacon and on Twitter at @realpensacon.

