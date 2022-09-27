Police officer accused of indecent exposure claims mistaken identity

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - After Fox 10 News reported the arrest of Danny Bell on Monday, September 26, 2022, Bell’s attorney, Robert Stankoski reached out to Fox 10 News to tell his client’s side of the story.

Bell, who is currently employed as a police officer with Mobile Airport Police and formerly was a captain with the Daphne Police Department was charged with indecent exposure Monday. Stankoski said Bell denies anything happened.

“My client is very eager to clear his name and obviously, is very upset,” Stankoski said. “This has been a traumatic experience for him.”

Danny Bell was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure after police said he exposed and fondled himself in public. Stankoski said Bell denied any part of it, saying it’s a case of mistaken identity.

Attorney for Danny Bell, Robert Stankoski said it was too dark and the distance too far for Bell to be identified as a suspect (Hal Scheurich)

“The bottom line is Danny Bell did not commit this crime. This was a case of mistaken identity or confusion by the person who saw something going on in that particular area, but it was not Danny Bell who committed this crime,” Stankoski insisted.

Daphne Police said it was last Tuesday night around 10:00 p.m. when two women called police just minutes apart, saying they witnessed a man exposing himself along North Main Street, across from Circle K. When they responded to the scene, investigators said they encountered Danny Bell who matched the description given. Police said Bell denied the allegations at the time, saying he was out walking for exercise.

“We’re talking about over a hundred feet from where that Circle K gas station was to anybody that was standing on the sidewalk. That particular area on Main Street is very dark. It would be almost impossible to think that a witness standing a hundred feet away would be able to accurately see,” argued Stankoski.

At least one of the women later filed a complaint with the city magistrate and a warrant was drawn up for Bell’s arrest. Police said Bell was to have turned himself in over the weekend but didn’t. Monday morning, Daphne Police contacted Mobile Airport Police and asked them to take him into custody. Stankoski said what Daphne Police did was unnecessary, improper and recounted his version of what happened.

“Danny Bell received a courtesy call from an officer with the city of Daphne relaying to him that a warrant had been issued but that he was not required to turn himself in and that he would try and take care of it next week. He contacted me and I immediately contacted the city of Daphne’s prosecutors in an attempt to get the warrant recalled because we would voluntarily go to court,” said Stankoski. “My client is eager to clear his name on this. The prosecutor informed me that he was not able to do that because the warrant had already been issued into the NCIC program and so, therefore the warrant remained.”

Robert Stankoski went on to emphasize that the circumstances present the night of the alleged crime made it near impossible for anyone to make a positive ID of his client, in the dark and at a long distance. He said according to Bell, there were also other men walking in the area that night. The case will be heard in a municipal court and at a date yet to be determined.

