Prichard Hosting Affordable Housing Counseling Day & Open House

Frewin Osteen with the Housing Authority of the City of Prichard stops by Fox10 Midday to talk about an open house for the city’s affordable housing program. Housing counseling is also available at this event.

The following information was provided by the Housing Authority of the City of Prichard:

Homeownership is much more than just a roof over your head. Homeownership builds generational wealth, better health, stronger communities, and personal pride.

On October 1, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, The Housing Authority of the City of Prichard and our Homeownership Community Partner experts will host a Housing Counseling Day and Open House.

The event will be held at The William Bill Clark Family Life Center at 2501 W. Main St, Prichard AL,, 36610. Come and learn how you can make the dream of Homeownership a reality.

For more information, contact Frewin D. Osteen, HACP HUD Certified Housing Counselor, at 251-217-6797 or email questions to fosteen@prichardhousing.com.

Housing Authority of the City of Prichard’s Affordable Homes Program is a unique homeownership program. Affordability is the essential component of our homeownership program.

HACP’s goal is to make the dream of homeownership come true. Together with our team we make homeownership as simple and economical as possible. To make affordable housing a reality, HACP started by building our own custom homes.

Steps to homeownership through HACP Affordable Homes:

Contact our Affordable Home Team – Mytasha King 251-283-0111 ext. 125

Apply for a home loan

Complete application

Get pre-approved

Select your dream home

Pay a small earnest money deposit

Complete lender requirements

Close on your new home

We have many programs to fit the needs of most families or individual looking to become a homeowner. We have a HCV (formally known as Section 8) program which allows voucher holders to become homeowners using their vouchers to help pay the mortgage for 15 to 30 years.

We also have a down payment assistance program where you would be eligible for up to $25,000 which also helps to make your dream of home ownership affordable. Our lending partners include Renasant Bank (HCV lender), Hancock Whitney Bank, Regions Bank, Trustmark Bank.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.