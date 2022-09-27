Recipe: Texas Caviar

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses

Serves 8-10

INGREDIENTS:

½ white onion, finely chopped

¼ red bell pepper, chopped

¼ yellow bell pepper, chopped

¼ green bell pepper, chopped

¼ orange bell pepper, chopped

1 bunch green onions, finely chopped

½ bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

2 jalapeños, finely chopped

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 pint cherry tomatoes, finely chopped

1 can black beans, drained

1 can black-eyed peas, drained

1 can white corn, drained

1 cup first cold pressed olive oil

⅓ cup red wine vinegar

½ lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon Italian herb blend (dried)

STEPS:

1. In a medium mixing bowl combine first 14 ingredients, and mix completely.

2. Make dressing in a separate small mixing bowl: Pour olive oil slowly into the bowl, then add red wine vinegar. Whisk olive oil and red wine vinegar briskly for about 2 minutes, then add lemon juice and Italian herbs. Whisk again until all is incorporated. Pour liberally over the mixed vegetables and stir to incorporate.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

---

