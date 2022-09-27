Spread the Cheer USA hosting toy drive and Cheer Choice Awards for social media creators

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching and Spread the Cheer USA is already planning ahead for those needing assistance during that time. Plus - they have some great opportunities coming up for social media creators that are using their platform to help their communities.

Spread The Cheer USA is a social media-based 501c3 non-profit organization that helps families in need across the United States during the holidays with Christmas gifts, food, financial assistance, and other resources depending on their individual needs. What they feel sets them apart from other organizations is that they take you on the journey. So when you make a donation or volunteer, you are on the front lines. You go with them to surprise families in person right at their front door. Donors see exactly where their donations are going and how a simple gesture like a donation or volunteering your time can make all the difference in the lives of others.

Danielle Claudio, President of Spread The Cheer USA, also founded the Cheer Choice Awards show, honoring positivity on social media. It’s an award show that honors all creators on all platforms, big and small, who are using their online presence to make a positive impact in the lives of others. This year, the Cheer Choice Awards will be held in Las Vegas in April(date and venue TBA soon). The show will encourage creators to nominate themselves or other creators in any of the 20 different categories based on specific criteria. Public voting will begin on November 1st and will end in December with the top 5 in each category being invited to attend the live show where 20 amazing individuals will win on stage. The best part of the event is all proceeds from the show go directly back to helping families in need.

They are also looking for donations, monetary and in-kind, for their upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas campaigns, which are our biggest campaigns of the year. Nominations of families who are needing some extra help for the holidays can be submitted on our website beginning October 1st.

You can find more information on their Facebook or Instagram accounts, along with their website. More information can be found on the awards show here.

