Tips for flu season with VIVA Health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Flu season is just around the corner. We talked with VIVA Health about things you need to know for the upcoming flu season.

When does flu season start?

A: We usually start to see an increase in flu activity starting in October. Flu season tends to peak between December and February, but it can last as late as May.

Q: When is the best time get a flu shot?

A: You definitely want to be vaccinated before the flu starts spreading in your community. For most people who need only one dose for the season, September and October are generally good times to get vaccinated. Ideally, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October.

Q: Who should get a flu shot?

A: Everyone 6 months of age and older needs a flu vaccine, but it’s especially important for people at higher risk of flu complications. This includes adults 65 years and older, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old. Also, women who are pregnant and people with certain chronic health conditions, like asthma, diabetes, or COPD.

Q: In addition to getting the flu shot, what else can people do to reduce their risk of getting the flu?

A: Well it may seem like common sense, but avoid close contact with people who are sick. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and throw the tissue in the trash after you use it. Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth since that’s how germs spread.

Q: If someone isn’t able to get their flu shot by October are they just out of luck?

A: Absolutely not! Even if you are not able to get vaccinated until November or later, the flu shot is still recommended because flu commonly peaks in February and significant activity can continue into May.

