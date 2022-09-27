Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

USA Health plans nurse recruitment event

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nurse recruitment is a hot topic in Mobile and across the nation, with shortages of nurses impacting hospitals and healthcare providers everywhere.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with USA Health’s Kimberly Tucker and Philip Streit, who discuss an upcoming “Jobs with the Jags” recruitment tailgating recruitment event.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama announce Munchies and Mags program
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama announce Munchies and Mags program
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama announce Munchies and Mags program
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama announce Munchies and Mags program
USA Health plans nurse recruitment event
USA Health plans nurse recruitment event
Dedrionne LaPaul Lee
Brewton PD seeks public’s help locating attempted murder suspect