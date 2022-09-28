2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest is happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a patriotic weekend at The Wharf this weekend with the 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest.

Friday and Saturday will be full of arts and crafts vendors. The festival will be held in conjunction with the inaugural Fall Bama Coast Cruisin’ event. Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will line Main Street at The Wharf on Friday and Saturday.

The three-day weekend will be capped off on Sunday, October 2nd with a benefit concert at the Amphitheater headlined by John Rich of Big & Rich. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Tickets start at $20 and go up to $35, plus fees. Proceeds from the concert will benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that helps provide families of fallen and disabled service members educational scholarships.

The show will start at 1 p.m. with two patriotic speakers - Ben Walborn, former U.S. Navy Blue Angel, followed by Kevin Lacz, retired U.S. Navy Seal who served with “American Sniper” Chris Kyle and is the author of “The Last Punisher.” The music will begin at 1:30 p.m. with local country rock artist Bruce Smelley and then John Rich will close out the festival weekend.

Tickets are also available at the Wharf Ticket Office in person during business hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and day of the event, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

