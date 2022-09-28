Advertise With Us
2nd arrest made in Citronelle love triangle shooting case

Dylan Adams
Dylan Adams(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The second suspect in a Citronelle home invasion shooting is behind bars.

Washington County deputies arrested Dylan Adams Tuesday night for probation revocation. Adams is also facing first-degree burglary and first degree-assault in Mobile County.

The other suspect in the home invasion, Adam’s girlfriend Shelbie Byrd, turned herself in on Monday.

According to law enforcement, the shooter fired at his girlfriend’s ex and another person in the house, striking both in the face and chest.

