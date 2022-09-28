MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Restore Mobile once again has partnered with local restaurants to offer burger-lovers the opportunity to try unique, off-menu specialty burgers during MobTown Burger Week. Fifteen local restaurants have accepted the challenge to create a winning burger and support Restore Mobile, Inc. by donating a portion of the sales back to the non-profit. They’ll put forth their best culinary efforts and add a unique burger to their menu for one week only.

The chefs have no rules and the choices this year are truly stellar. Lamb, beef, and pastrami with a multitude of cheeses, toppings, and sauces are all planned to tantalize your tastebuds this year.

There are two long-term goals for the event: to increase awareness of the organization’s mission of saving vacant, blighted homes in Mobile’s iconic historic districts and to raise funds to expand its impact on neighborhood revitalization. As always, an added goal is to increase business at local Mobile restaurants. Diners can order take out or dine in at the establishments.

As with previous years, restaurants are competing for two awards: the highest Sales Award and the People’s Choice Award. Customers will be able to vote for their favorite burger at mobtownburgerweek.com.

Customers who post pictures and tag #mobtownburgerweek will be entered in daily drawings of gift cards from participating restaurants.

4th Annual MobTown Burger Week

October 1 – 8, 2022

16 Restaurants around Mobile

$2 from each burger sold is donated to Restore Mobile

Complete a Burger BINGO card for a chance to win gift cards!

Two contests for restaurants –

-People’s Choice (online voting)

-Sales (most sales during the week as reported by the restaurants)

www.mobtownburgerweek.com

https://www.facebook.com/mobtownburgerweek

https://www.instagram.com/mobtownburgerweek/

About Restore Mobile

Restore Mobile is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the architectural and cultural character of Mobile and its diverse historic neighborhoods through preservation, revitalization, advocacy, and education.

We revitalize threatened historic communities by:

- Stabilizing vacant buildings, returning them to use; many times saving them from demolition

- Redeveloping vacant lots, building new, historically sensitive infill to stabilize the community

- Increase affordable housing choices in Mobile

We acquire vacant homes in fragile communities, through purchase or donation, then invest funds in the home and sell to renovators or homeowners.

Restore Mobile has sold 38 properties, increasing the housing inventory in Mobile’s iconic historic districts. Many times the houses sell as affordable housing, which is so important in creating diverse, vibrant communities in the city’s urban core.

www.restoremobile.org

---

