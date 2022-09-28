Category 4 Ian tracking toward Florida peninsula

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a great looking morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the upper 50s as of 5 a.m. and a clear sky above. We’ll be sunny all day long, but the weather will be very windy today as we could see the wind speeds exceed 30mph so remember not to do any outdoor burning.

Highs will climb to the low 80s this afternoon. There won’t be any signs of rain through the weekend. Temps will warm back up to the mid to upper 80s this weekend and into next week.

Ian has been upgraded to a Cat 4 Hurricane and will make landfall this afternoon in Ft. Myers. This will spare places like Tampa from dealing with any storm surge threats. The storm will track northeast across Florida and move into the Atlantic and make a second landfall Friday afternoon on the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

