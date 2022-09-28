MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While the weather may feel good in the Port City, it’s creating some dangerous conditions.

The FOX 10 viewing area is under a red flag warning which means there is a potential for critical fire conditions across the Gulf Coast.

Any wildfires that break out in the next few days could likely spread very quickly due to the extreme dry conditions.

“Busy day tomorrow. It gets even worse tomorrow in terms of low relative humidity and high winds,” Benji Elmore with the Alabama Forestry Commission said.

Elmore says we’re on track to see recording breaking numbers in terms of wildfires this year.

According to Elmore, we’re already at 1,200 fires this year with three months to go compared to 800 fires in all of last year.

The last time we saw numbers like this was in a 2016 drought.

Elmore says the National Weather Service is predicting 17% humidity Wednesday which is uncommonly low.

Any fires that break out would be very intense and difficult to put out.

Elmore says Hurricane Ian is contributing to the dangerous conditions.

As the storm comes to shore, it takes the moisture away leaving behind the dry air.

The forestry commission is strongly advising people to put the matches down over the next few days.

“My biggest message is for people to be extremely careful,” Elmore said. “I would go so far as to say do not do any burning tomorrow or the rest of the day cause it’s going to cause problems.”

Avoid any outdoor burning Wednesday and possibly Thursday as well.

