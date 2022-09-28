Fairhope sending utility workers, supplies to Florida

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Fairhope is sending several utilities workers to Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday morning to provide relief to that city after Hurricane Ian moves through.

Ten crew members along with bucket trucks and other equipment and supplies the city can spare will depart early Wednesday.

Gainesville sent some of its utilities crews two years ago to help restore service to Fairhope after Hurricane Sally.

The city says it’s now returning that favor.

Residents who are able to help are asked to bring non-perishable foods and drinks to either the city hall or public works building.

“We’re just asking folks, if they want to contribute to be able to send some snacks that we can send with the crews that they can share with the other electric crews, share with Gainesville while we’re down there, maybe share with residents who might need a snack, whatever it might be, but we’re asking for things like Power Aid, peanut butter crackers, snack cakes, honey buns…anything like that,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

The city will have a plastic bin out front of the public works building on South Section Street where you can drop off donations through Wednesday morning.

The relief crew will depart from there between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

