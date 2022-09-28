The Fly Boyz RC Club hosting “fly in” to benefit Mary’s Shelter of the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fly Boyz RC Club in Elberta is gearing up for a fly in event.

The 5th annual event will take place on Oct. 1-2, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Open and free to spectators. Pilots must register by contacting Marco Gaona, at (941) 544-3258 or gaonafish@gmail.com.

The “fly in” benefits Mary’s Shelter of the Gulf Coast that provides a home to women who are pregnant. Since 2006, Mary’s Shelter serves the counties of Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia in Alabama, and Santa Rosa and Escambia counties in the state of Florida.

The Fly Boyz is a model airplane remote control hobby club in Elberta, that flies out of the Horak airport at 16630 County Road 95.

