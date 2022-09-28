Advertise With Us
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

By WALA Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino.

Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot.

Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son.

“I want to appeal to someone who knows who did this to him,” said Sumorris Tucker. “It’s like a hole in my heart and I want justice,” she said.

No arrests have been made in the case. D’Iberville police said they’re following up leads to identify two suspects who were spotted in a convenience store about 90 minutes before the murder. Police said they were in a car seen speeding away from the murder scene. The car was later found torched at the Azalea Court Apartments in Prichard.

