Halloween Treats: Dracula Cookies and Mummy Rice Krispies

Dracula Vampire Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Red Frosting

Mini Marshmallows

Slivered almonds or pretzels

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll cookie dough into 1 ½” balls and place on baking sheets. Bake until golden, about 12 minutes. Let cool completely then cut in half.

2. Spread a thin layer of red frosting onto each cookie half.

3. Place mini marshmallows around the round edges of half of the halves. Place the remaining halves on top, then stick a slivered almond on each side to create fangs.

Mummy Rice Krispies

Rice Krispies Cereal

Marshmallows

Butter

Vanilla Frosting

Sprinkles

Candy Eyes

1. In a large saucepan, melt the butter on low heat and then add the mini marshmallows. Stir together until the marshmallows are completely melted.

2. Remove from heat and add in Rice Krispies cereal. Stir until well combined and the cereal is evenly coated in the marshmallow mixture.

3. Butter a 9 x 13 inch baking pan and evenly press the rice krispie treats mixture into the pan. Use a buttered spatula or butter wax paper to prevent your hands from getting too sticky. Place in the refrigerator for 10 minutes to harden.

4. Use a sharp knife and cut the Rice Krispie treats into rectangular pieces.

5. Apply frosting in a Zig Zag pattern. Dab the back of each eye ball with frosting and top on to the Rice Krispie Treat to create the look for a mummy, repeat on all mummies.

6. Place in the refrigerator if you want to harden them quicker.

