Man arrested after walking into Florida gas station armed with a shotgun

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl. (WALA) -A man is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after walking into a gas station earlier this month with a shotgun. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and released this week by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The video begins with the man walking in. He was later identified as 32-year-old Rakim Tate. The clerk sees Tate as he enters and runs behind the register to pull his own weapon.

When Tate finally sees the clerk, he strikes up a conversation.

“I don’t mean no harm, I’m just not from around here,” Tate said.

“what you got in your hand bro?” The clerk responded.

“I got a big*** mother****** gun,” Tate said.

The conversation continues as Tate acknowledges the clerk’s gun.

“I’m from Chicago. I don’t know ****** from around here outside. I see your **** though. What’s that?” Tate said

“It’s a .45,” The clerk responded.

Tate would eventually leave the store. Police would arrest him in Santa Rosa county and according to jail records, he was charged with carrying a prohibited weapon and robbery.

---

