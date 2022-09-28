Montgomery man arrested for identity theft in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigation another case involving identity theft.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Hancock Whitney Bank at 2110 Demetropolis Rd. According to investigators, 65-year-old Adrian Coleman of Montgomery tried to open a business account using someone’s else identity. The subject was arrested on charges of identity theft and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday, jail records show.

This was the second such arrest in two days. On Monday, MPD arrested Travis Vaughn Sopson of Phenix City, Ala., after they say he tried to get a loan using someone else’s identity at Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.