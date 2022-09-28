Advertise With Us
MPD investigates shots fired during possible carjacking

(WCAX)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible carjacking involving shots fired early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Whitehall Drive. Police responded to the scene around 5:46 a.m. where they discovered that the victim had given a ride to two male subjects. The victim stopped at a friend’s residence and left the subjects inside the vehicle. When the victim returned to the vehicle, one of the subjects produced a gun as the other subject got into the driver’s seat, according to police.

The vehicle reportedly fled the scene and the victim’s friend allegedly saw the subject with a gun and fired several shots at the vehicle, police said.

