Netflix’s First Gaming Studio

Netflix has previously purchased small gaming companies, such as Oxenfree developer Night School Studio. Now it’s going a step further by creating its first studio in Finland from scratch.

Netflix Games have been live for a little over a year now. Players have about 32 games on the platform that can be downloaded and played on mobile-devices. But no consoles.

When Netflix first started it was just mailing out DVDs. It’s arguably a streaming and production powerhouse now.

The new gaming studio will be helmed by Marko Lastikka, a veteran from gaming giants Zynga and Electronic Arts, Netflix VP of Game Studios Amir Rahimi said in a blog post.

First all-electric passenger airplane takes flight

A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state.

The plane, built by startup Eviation, was built to carry nine passengers and up two pilots and took off from Moses Lake, Washington, at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. The plane landed eight minutes later.

The company’s goal is to show such electric planes are viable as commuter aircraft flying at an altitude of about 15,000 feet (4,572 meters).

The plane, designed by engineers in Washington state and Israel, is powered by 21,500 small Tesla-style battery cells.

