Phenix City, Ala., man arrested in Mobile for identity theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Phenix City, Ala., man after they say he tried to get a loan using someone else’s identity.

According to authorities, officers responded to Keesler Federal Credit Union, 7765 Airport Blvd., around 12:34 p.m. Monday regarding Travis Vaughn Sopson, 42, attempting to open an account using someone’s else identity to obtain a loan.

Sopson was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail charged with identity theft and later released. Additional charges are possibly pending further investigation, according to police.

A bond hearing is scheduled Wednesday, according to jail records.

