Recipe: Greer’s Tuscan Chicken Pot Pie

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lucy from Greer’s joined us on Studio10 with a recipe for Tuscan Chicken Pot Pie.

Ingredients:

1 rotisserie chicken, deboned and shredded or 2 cups chicken, cooked and shredded

1 cup onion, finely chopped

15 oz can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup sun dried tomatoes in olive oil, sliced + 1 tbsp. olive oil

4 cups packed fresh baby spinach

9 inch refrigerated pie crust

1 cup chicken broth

1.5 cups milk

4 tbsp. flour

2 tbsp. butter

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. garlic powder H

Heat butter and 1 tbsp. sun dried tomato oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook for 5-8 minutes until translucent. Whisk in flour. Cook for 2 minutes. Whisk in chicken broth. Whisk in milk. Add fresh baby spinach and stir until wilted. Add cannellini beans, sun dried tomatoes, chicken, kosher salt, black pepper, and garlic powder. Stir and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes. Spray an oven safe pie plate with non stick spray. Pour in pot pie filling. Place pie crust on top. Use a sharp knife to make 4 incisions on the top so air can escape. Bake at 350 for 35-45 minutes until crust is brown and filling is bubbling.

greers.com

