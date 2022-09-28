Tram the Town to offer haunted tram rides in October

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Haunted Trams are expected to start mid October. They will depart from Iron Hand on Friday and Saturday nights. Details will be released on tramthetown.com.

Private trams can also be booked for birthday parties, booze cruises, and more! Email info@tramthetown.com for more information.

Tram The Town brings Tinseltown to Mobile on the iconic Universal City Studios trams. Hand restored, these 1960′s vintage vehicles were used to show millions of guests how movies were made, and now they’ll roll the streets of Mobile offering a variety of tours and entertainment options.

Website- tramthetown.com

Contact info- info@tramthetown.com

