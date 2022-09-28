Volunteers gear up to help those affected by Hurricane Ian

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -As Hurricane Ian moves through Southwest Florida, groups in Mobile are looking for ways to help. McDonald’s owner and operator William Barnes and Auto Lighting of Alabama owner Jeffrey Fadalla are teaming up to fill a trailer with supplies for those in the path of the storm.

“From cleaning supplies, first aid, food for pets, trash bags, anything you use in your every day in your life in your home, someone needs it,” said William Barnes.

It’s something they’ve done for several years. Barnes says they plan on leaving this Friday and they’ll stay as long as it takes to help people who were hit the hardest.

“Hurricanes unfortunately are a natural common thing and I’d want my neighbors to help me if we were in the same boat,” added Barnes.

The same can be said for Oak Park Church. Their members have volunteered in places like Louisiana after Hurricane Ida and Kentucky after the recent flooding. Executive pastor Shane Jones says they plan to do the same after Ian.

“We’ll take a load of supplies,” said Shane Jones. “We’ll also take the food trailer over and feed. We’ll probably be there 4-5 days so we’ll take a group over and feed and bring supplies.”

Jones says he’s been in touch with officials in the parts of Florida that are taking a direct hit.

“A lot of them are hunkered down, a lot of them are not even at their homes. They’ve kind of evacuated,” said Jones. “They won’t know until they get back in town exactly the damage and the assessment. Once that happens we’ll make our move into Florida.”

The Salvation Army is also getting ready to send its mobile feeding units to hard-hit areas of Florida. All with the same goal as everyone else. To help ease the burden of those who were hit the hardest.

“I think we’re all one big family on the Gulf Coast. If it happens anywhere in Louisiana or Florida we all kind of come together and do the best we can,” said Jones.

If you want to donate towards William Barnes and Jeffrey Fadalla’s trip you can drop off donations at the following places until Friday:

Barnes Enterprises at 6110 Grelot Road

Auto Lighting of Alabama at 3704 Norwood Lane

Saltwater Finaddicts: 4058 Moffett Road

McDonald’s in front of the Shoppes of Bel Air

They’re also accepting Venmo donations at Jeffery-Fadalla

If you would like to donate to Oak Park Church you can go to opcmobile.org/give. You can also drop off supplies at Oak Park Church located at 3321 Sollie Road. They’re accepting bleach, large garbage bags, paper towels, baby wipes, and Clorox wipes.

