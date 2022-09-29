Bras across the Causeway 5K and fun run event set

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kathy Smith and Keeli Wall visited FOX10 Studios and sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss an upcoming Bras for a Cause event, “Bras Across the Causeway 5K and Fun Run.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.