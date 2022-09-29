Advertise With Us
Bras across the Causeway 5K and fun run event set

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kathy Smith and Keeli Wall visited FOX10 Studios and sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss an upcoming Bras for a Cause event, “Bras Across the Causeway 5K and Fun Run.”

---

