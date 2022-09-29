The City of Mobile putting the brakes on traffic congestion at Dauphin Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is giving engineers the green light to improve busy roads on Dauphin Street near I-65.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic is almost an everyday occurrence on Dauphin Street.

The City of Mobile says it wants to change that.

“For those of us that go that way a whole bunch, sometimes we know that in the afternoons between 4:30 and 6:00, there’s a huge backup there,” said William Carroll, Mobile City Council Member. “There are some old intersections and trumpet entrances and exits to the interstate, there are some turn lanes that are a little bit difficult to make especially with the increase of residencies out there and additional people living in apartment complexes.”

The City of Mobile is starting a project to make things smoother like adjusting turning lanes, adding traffic lights, and fixing the timing of traffic signals.

“It needs a little bit of torquing so that the traffic flows correctly; more so, some coordination in the traffic flow in the lighting, the streets, the turn lanes,” said Carroll.

Carroll says the project will be based on feedback from the public.

“They’re asking for the people’s input… and that’s the most important. Those that drive that way every day know more about it than we do,” added Carroll.

One local, whose route takes him on Dauphin Street every day, says he is relieved something is finally being done.

“We need it now, you know-- to keep down all the traffic. Look at it- it’s backed up already. It’s lunchtime so imagine what 5 o’clock looks like-roll tide.”

Carroll says they estimate the project to cost around 6 million dollars.

The City of Mobile is encouraging people to submit their comments on the project to the city by mailing them at City of Mobile 205 Government Street Mobile, AL 36608, Attn: Engineering Department. Those comments must be submitted by Friday, October 28.

To receive updates on this project, text MOBILEDAUPHINSTPROJECT to 91986. You can also follow the City of Mobile on Facebook for updates on this and other City projects and initiatives.

