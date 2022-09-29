Advertise With Us
City of Prichard hosting Pumpkin Patch and Trunk or Treat

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Prichard will be hosting a pumpkin patch beginning on Saturday, October 1st. The event kicks off from 10 AM to 2 PM this weekend.

Tours of the pumpkin patch will continue Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM, through October 29th. There will also be a Trunk or Treat event happening Saturday, October 29th from 5 - 7 PM.

You can find the pumpkin patch at 204 S. Wilson Ave.

