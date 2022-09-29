Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

College student aid enrollment starts October 1

FAFSA is the gateway to grants, scholarships, and student loans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) program opens enrollment October 1 of this year. FASFA is your gateway to grants, scholarships and student loans.

Michael Joyce with the Financial Firm Agili said in order to be considered for most federal aid programs, you need to get your forms in the early.

To apply you will need:

  • Social security number
  • Federal income tax returns
  • W-2s from two years prior
  • Bank statements
  • Records of investments
  • Records of untaxed income

You can submit your FAFSA at studentaid.gov. Remember that your application is not complete until you submit it and view the confirmation page. The confirmation will also be emailed to you.

Don’t forget to apply every year your child is in college to maximize your opportunities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon said Wednesday,...
Amazon is raising hourly pay for some workers in October
President Joe Biden promises full federal support in light of Ian's impact. (CNN/POOL)
Biden: ‘Our country hurts’ after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
President Joe Biden promises full federal support in light of Ian's impact. (CNN/POOL)
'Major disaster:' Federal government responds to Ian
Rachel Harris was arrested on a charge of endangering children, police said.
Mom arrested after 7 ‘drugs of abuse’ found in baby’s system, officials say
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting