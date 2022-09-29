Advertise With Us
Dr. Christopher Dyas gives life-saving information about thyroid cancer

By WALA Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. It’s one of the more common forms of cancer and can quickly grow out of control. More than 43,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Infirmary Health’s Dr. Christopher Dyas, who provides life-saving information about this disease.

