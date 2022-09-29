Empowering Veterans to take charge of their health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -In its ongoing mission to empower and equip Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being, the Department of Veterans Affairs is shining a light on its Whole Health approach, by shifting from a largely problem-based disease care system to a patient-centered system.

VA’s Whole Health approach starts with a simple question: What matters most to you? From here, VA professionals work in partnership with Veterans to explore their life mission, values, and goals. This exploration allows Veterans to create a Personal Health Plan which they can use as a structure to work towards an answer to the question, What matters most to you? The System then supports the Veteran in carrying out that plan with peer-led groups, whole health clinical care, and the availability of complementary and integrative approaches like acupuncture, meditation, yoga, and tai chi.

VA’s Whole Health is an approach to healthcare that provides an array of support by shifting from a largely problem-based disease care system to a patient-centered system focused more broadly on supporting health and well-being, as well as managing disease.

