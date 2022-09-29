Fall is Food Festival Season on the Gulf Coast
David Calametti with Alabama Coasting joins Gulf Coast Spotlight on Fox10 Midday with a rundown of food festivals coming up over the next couple of months!
Mobile Burger Week- Oct. 1-8, 2022- Various locations in Mobile
Grilled Cheese Meltdown- Oct. 6, 2022- 300 Conti Street, Downtown Mobile
Mobile Latin Fest- Oct. 14, 2022- Downtown Mobile
Best of the Bay Gumbo Championship- Oct. 15, 2022- Fairhope
Mobtown Mac Down- Oct. 29, 2022- USA Mitchell Center
Bama Q Grilling on the Gulf Steak Cook-Off- Nov. 4-5, 2022- The Hangout, Gulf Shores
Bourbon by the Bay- Nov. 13, 2022- 23 East @ Brookley
