Fall is Food Festival Season on the Gulf Coast

David Calametti with Alabama Coasting joins Gulf Coast Spotlight on Fox10 Midday with a rundown of food festivals coming up over the next couple of months!

Mobile Burger Week- Oct. 1-8, 2022- Various locations in Mobile

Grilled Cheese Meltdown- Oct. 6, 2022- 300 Conti Street, Downtown Mobile

Mobile Latin Fest- Oct. 14, 2022- Downtown Mobile

Best of the Bay Gumbo Championship- Oct. 15, 2022- Fairhope

Mobtown Mac Down- Oct. 29, 2022- USA Mitchell Center

Bama Q Grilling on the Gulf Steak Cook-Off- Nov. 4-5, 2022- The Hangout, Gulf Shores

Bourbon by the Bay- Nov. 13, 2022- 23 East @ Brookley

