Florida Disaster Fund accepting donations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Floridians are going to need a lot of help getting back on their feet.

That’s where the Florida Disaster Fund comes in.

If you would like to donate, you can visit the organization’s website at floridadisaster.org or you can text DISASTER to 20222 to make a one-time $10 donation.

