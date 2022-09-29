Florida man who rode Ian out in Bradenton shares his story

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While there were plenty of people who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian -- Gayle Bradford chose to stay. He lives in Bradenton, Florida and is calling Ian “the worst he’s lived through.”

Making landfall as a category 4 storm -- Hurricane Ian continues to pound Florida’s west coast.

“It didn’t really start rolling until about a couple of hours ago,” said Bradford. “There for quite a while it was 20 to 30 mile per hour but here recently in the last two hours -- we’ve had gusts up to 97 miles per hour.”

Bradford is riding the storm in Bradenton with his girlfriend. He lives about a mile and a half from Sarasota Bay.

“It’s actually picking up. I’ve lived here 40 years -- and been through Hurricane Elena, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Charley -- and this is the worst I’ve seen in the 40 years I’ve lived here,” said Bradford.

While he and his girlfriend storm prepped for several days -- including making sure his boat docked in a nearby canal was safely secured -- his biggest worry was projected storm surge.

“The storm pulled all of the water out of the canal system -- so where we normally have five foot of water -- all of a sudden we didn’t have even a foot -- so that was a good sign for this area,” explained Bradford.

While he knows that could change and believes they won’t be in the clear until Thursday morning -- he feels like all things considered -- they have a lot to be thankful for.

“The poor folks down in Fort Myers. Fort Myers Beach in that area -- it’s a gorgeous area -- what a shame with what they are having to put up with right now -- that’s unprecedented,” said Bradford.

Bradford says part of his fence has already been ripped out and his pool cage was starting to buckle and expects it to potentially be a long night. Meanwhile, he had not lost electricity as of late this evening -- which is a good thing considering nearly two million people are now without power.

