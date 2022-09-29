Former Citronelle police chief indicted on federal charge of beating suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal grand jury has indicted former Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris on charges related to an encounter with a suspect.

The indictment accuses Norris of using unreasonable force, kneeing a man identified in court documents as I.M. numerous times in the abdomen. The confrontation occurred on June 30 last year and caused injury to the man, according to the indictment.

In addition to that charge, deprivation of rights under color of law, Norris also faces a witness tampering charge related to allegations that he misled investigators from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in September last year.

Defense attorney Jeff Deen said his client acted appropriately to try to subdue a suspect who had led police on a chase through a school zone than ended in the parking lot of Citronelle High School.

“We maintain that he used lawful means to restrain a suspect,” he told FOX10 News.

Deen added that, “the political climate is to come down on policemen if they say, ‘boo’ to a suspect.”

Deen said it is unusual for a police chief to personally respond to a pursuit. But he added, “you have a very small town and small police department.”

Law enforcement authorities originally charged Norris with assault in Mobile County Circuit Court. That charge remains pending, but state prosecutors often ask that charges be dismissed if federal prosecutors win convictions on similar charges.

Norris faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge, but the actual punishment likely would be much less under advisory guidelines.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has made a priority over the past couple of years of excessive force by police officers, including a former police officer in Citronelle. Jason Scott Meade pleaded guilty earlier this month to a federal charge related to an assault on an inmate in the city jail. He awaits sentencing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.