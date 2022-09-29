Former Clarke County sheriff’s business partner hit with new federal charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores businessman who was in business with former Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris faces an updated indictment alleging fraud.

The updated federal indictment handed up this week adds wire fraud charges, more serious offenses that carry stiffer penalties. But they do not change the substance of the allegations, which revolve around the Paycheck Protection Program.

Danny Lee Beard Jr. formed HADDCO in 2011. According to the indictment, he applied for and received a pair of $74,207 loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, created by Congress in 2020 to help businesses continue to pay their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The indictment alleges that Beard used the second loan for personal expenses unrelated to payroll costs, utilities, mortgage interest or other expenses covered by the program. It also accuses him of fraudulently obtaining forgiveness for the loan under false pretenses.

Beard’s attorney, Dennis Knizley, denied the allegations.

“There was no materially fraudulent intent with the use of the money,” he told FOX10 News.

Knizley said the government forgave the first loan in accordance with the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. He said his client is paying back the second loan. He said Beard mixed the COVID funds with other money.

“It’s not clear which funds were sued for what,” he said, adding that Beard did not intend to defraud the government.

The other charges center on loans that Beard applied for in order to buy heavy equipment for his business – a $51,606 loan from Sweet Water State Bank and a $75,000 loan from Town Country National Bank. On the first loan, according to the allegations, he pledged a JD 437D Loader as collateral when he did not own the equipment.

On the second loan, prosecutors allege, he allowed $25,000 to be used by the former sheriff and his wife for personal expenses. Norris pleaded guilty to that offense this week, but Knizley said that will not impact the case against Beard.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.