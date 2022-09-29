Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’.

The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also, WAVE is waiving public transportation costs for those attending the event. They are providing two services that the public will be able to take advantage of to attend the Job Fair.

1. Downtown Circulator Route 14 MODA Bus: This ADA accessible fixed route bus services the downtown area as well as the Civic Center Parking Lot. The fare will be complimentary this day and the friendly driver will be on the lookout to direct and assist passengers. This bus services the downtown area, Civic Center, and our transit Center at the GM&O building.

2. Mobility Assistance Program: Any existing eligible customer can book a door-to-door ride from home to the Civic Center using our regular reservations process. These Mobility vehicles are ADA accessible as well.

Any passenger can call Dispatch or Customer Service at 251-344-6600 for further information.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Governor's job fair for people with disabilities
Governor's job fair for people with disabilities
Unlikely Art Gallery in Mobile Convention Center Parking Garage
Unlikely Art: Mobile Convention Center unveils beautiful murals in a different location
Prichard Pumpkin Patch and Trunk or Treat
City of Prichard hosting Pumpkin Patch and Trunk or Treat
USA Health preventative exams for women
USA Healthy Living: The importance of preventative exams for women