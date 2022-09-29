MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’.

The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also, WAVE is waiving public transportation costs for those attending the event. They are providing two services that the public will be able to take advantage of to attend the Job Fair.

1. Downtown Circulator Route 14 MODA Bus: This ADA accessible fixed route bus services the downtown area as well as the Civic Center Parking Lot. The fare will be complimentary this day and the friendly driver will be on the lookout to direct and assist passengers. This bus services the downtown area, Civic Center, and our transit Center at the GM&O building.

2. Mobility Assistance Program: Any existing eligible customer can book a door-to-door ride from home to the Civic Center using our regular reservations process. These Mobility vehicles are ADA accessible as well.

Any passenger can call Dispatch or Customer Service at 251-344-6600 for further information.

