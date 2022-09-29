Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward.

If you click on the video link, you’ll see the possible future plans; which could include a new middle and high school, several new residential areas, new commercial areas, and a possible bridge and road which would go through the Stonebridge subdivision all the way out to Highway 59.

https://www.68ventures.com/

The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County (68Ventures)

