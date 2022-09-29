Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Ian will return to Atlantic before 2nd landfall

By Michael White
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a gorgeous day on the Gulf Coast with tons of sunshine expected and no threats for rain lie ahead. Temps are sitting in the mid 50s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll warm up to around 80 degrees this afternoon.

This will be the coolest day of the week and then we’ll start to see the temps easing back up by the weekend and into next week. Keep in mind that wind speeds will still be pretty tough to deal with so avoid any outdoor burning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s this weekend and into next week.

Ian is a tropical storm and will move into the Atlantic again and make a second landfall Friday. This will happen around Charleston, S.C., as a minimal hurricane.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Thursday Sept. 29, 2022
Morning Weather Update for Thursday Sept. 29, 2022
Today's Outlook for Wednesday Evening, Sept. 28, 2022 from FOX10 NEWS
Today's Outlook for Wednesday Evening, Sept. 28, 2022 from FOX10 NEWS
Today's Outlook for Wednesday Evening, Sept. 28, 2022 from FOX10 NEWS
Hurricane Ian crossing Florida, then to head up Atlantic Coast
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022