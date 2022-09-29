Ian will return to Atlantic before 2nd landfall

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a gorgeous day on the Gulf Coast with tons of sunshine expected and no threats for rain lie ahead. Temps are sitting in the mid 50s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll warm up to around 80 degrees this afternoon.

This will be the coolest day of the week and then we’ll start to see the temps easing back up by the weekend and into next week. Keep in mind that wind speeds will still be pretty tough to deal with so avoid any outdoor burning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s this weekend and into next week.

Ian is a tropical storm and will move into the Atlantic again and make a second landfall Friday. This will happen around Charleston, S.C., as a minimal hurricane.

