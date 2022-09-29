iHeart Radio previews upcoming weekend events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -iHeart Radio gives the rundown on upcoming weekend events.

MOVIES IN THE PARK: SOUL -Thurs 6pm, Walsh Park (1401 Windsor Avenue), Mobile

Rated PG: After landing the gig of a lifetime, a New York jazz pianist suddenly finds himself trapped in a strange land between Earth and the afterlife.

Movies In The Park is a free event that will happen every Thursday in Fall! 8 Movies in 8 Parks! Bring your blankets, chairs and coolers for a Movie Night with Mobile Parks and Recreation. All Events Start at 6PM. Movies Play at Dark. CLICK HERE

CINEMAS IN THE SAND: LUCA- Fri 6:30pm, Gulfside Pavilion, Casino Beach Boardwalk, Pensacola Beach

“Luca” is a 2021 computer-animated Disney and Pixar feature film which tells a coming-of-age story about a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera. But all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Pack up your beach chairs and a blanket, and dig your toes in the sugar-white sand while watching classic family movies on Pensacola Beach for FREE this fall. CLICK HERE

24th Annual DAUPHIN STREET BEER FESTIVAL- Sat 6p-9pm, various venues, Dauphin St, downtown Mobile

Thirteen taverns and restaurants will welcome participants to sample 39 different craft brews and imports from all over the world! This year there will be a giant outdoor screen playing SEC football, live music and more! Limited number of tickets available. CLICK HERE

2022 BFM5K ON THE RUNWAY- Sat 7am, 23 East Venue, 1886 5th Street

Mobile

Whether you run or walk, everyone is invited to race on the airport’s runway. The fun doesn’t stop once the race ends! There will be plenty of Family Fun including FREE Kids Activities, Food Trucks, Vendors and Music! ALL proceeds will benefit the Mobile Airport Authority Foundation, an organization that focuses on elevating charitable, educational, and scientific initiatives in the surrounding community. CLICK HERE

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S- Sun 2pm REGISTRATION 3pm CEREMONY and WALK; Community Maritime Park, Pensacola

This year’s event will mark the 10th year of the Walk and a decade of community action to raise awareness and funds. CLICK HERE

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.