The Melton Health & Faith Corporation to hold annual 5k walk and mile fun run

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Melton Health And Faith Corporation are excited to bring to the community The Melton Health And Faith 7th Annual Healthy Lifestyle 5K Walk and 1Mile Fun Run/Walk Charity Event.

Date: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Location: Medal of Honor Park 1711 Hillcrest Rd. Mobile, AL. 36609 (Bicentennial Pavilion Area).

Time: 8am to 2pm

Promoting Healthy lifestyle awareness through Biblical Principle, Education, Diet, and Exercise to Individuals, Communities, and Families.

FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENT!!!!!!

Live Entertainment, Health Fair, Blood Drive, Speakers to Educate the community on how to live a healthy lifestyle, jumpers, face painting, arts and crafts, refreshments and more.

