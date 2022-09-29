Memorial run scheduled for well known Mobile runner killed in car crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Husband, father, and friend. That’s how Victor Birch is remembered by those who knew him.

“I’ve been knowing Victor for probably 30 years. We’ve been running out here for 27 years. We’ve done lots of races together. We’ve done marathons. If you were a friend of his, he would do anything in the world for you,” Bill Brady said.

“He made a very powerful impact on our running community. There are certain people that you meet in our life that it’s their words and their wisdom that constantly encourages you to be better as a person,” Aaron Freesmeier said.

Victor Birch was killed in a head-on collision Sunday morning on Rangeline road. It was a shock to those who spent their weekends running alongside him.

“Sunday morning we kind of thought something was wrong when he didn’t show up to run. Probably 30 of us went down to the bottom of the bridge to see if we could get some information on who it was,” Brady said.

Victor and his friends were known as “bluebell bombers” because they would start their runs near the creamery. Now those friends plan to honor Victor the best way they know how.

“Since Victor wouldn’t want us to stop training. He wouldn’t want us to stop making jokes about each other. He wouldn’t want us to stop encouraging each other. We felt the best way to do it is to go for a run,” Freesmeier said.

That run will be Sunday morning at 7 near Commerce Boulevard. You can find more information about that run here. There’s also a GoFundMe page set up here.

