Mississippi Aquarium to hold annual fundraiser, Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mississippi Aquarium’s annual fundraiser, Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars is returning to Jones Park in Gulfport on Friday, September 30, 2022.

This free community celebration features food, music, and a one-of-a-kind drone lights and fireworks show! The estimated attendance in Jones Park last year for this event was 10,000+. Additionally, viewing sites popped up across the beach, at local hotels, and restaurants. If you missed it last year, Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars features drones launched into the darkness above the beautiful Gulf, creating illuminated three-dimensional shapes and characters, such as alligators, dolphins, and turtles. This unique light show is choreographed to a soundtrack of classic and modern favorites.... did we mention fireworks? This year, the fireworks show will be bigger and better!

You can upgrade your aquarium experience while supporting education, conservation, and community! An adult-only, private event will be held at Mississippi Aquarium on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. VIPs enjoy upscale cocktails, coastal cuisine, animal encounters, and a premier viewing location for the show!

For more information head to www.msaquarium.org

