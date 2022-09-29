Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile Baykeeper files federal lawsuit against Alabama Power over coal ash

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Baykeeper has filed a federal lawsuit against Alabama Power over its plan to store coal ash in a pit next to the Mobile River.

The site would be at the power company’s Barry Steam Plant in north Mobile County.

The Mobile-based environmental watchdog contends the coal ash plan violates the “resource conservation and recovery act.”

Alabama power plans to store more than 21 million tons of the toxic coal ash at its facility, which Baykeeper contends poses a serious risk to public health.

Alabama power said it could not comment on the suit.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile Baykeeper files federal lawsuit against Alabama Power over coal ash
Mobile Baykeeper files federal lawsuit against Alabama Power over coal ash
Florida Disaster Fund activated
Florida Disaster Fund activated
While there were plenty of people who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian -- Gayle Bradford chose...
Florida man who rode Ian out in Bradenton shares his story
With evacuees on the road, and emergency crews ready to move in, ALEA is urging caution behind...
Alabama officials offering aid to Florida evacuees