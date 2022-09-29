Mobile woman sentenced to 6 months for COVID-19 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge Thursday sentenced a woman to six months in prison for defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program of more than $41,000.

Sandy Riggins, 35, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in June to filing a fraudulent application under the COVID-19 relief program, which Congress created to help businesses hurt by the pandemic. She also admitted that she helped someone else file a false claim.

U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer previously had ordered her to pay $41,665.50. He reaffirmed that restitution amount on Thursday and sentenced her to six months in prison, followed by nine months of home confinement with electronic monitoring as part of a three-year term of supervised release.

The judge also ordered substance abuse testing and treatment, mental health evaluation and treatment, and restrictions on borrowing money.

Riggins admitted to filing a false claim under the pandemic relief program for herself and also helping someone else file a fraudulent claim.

Riggins admitted to falsely claiming to have owned a child and youth services business when COVID-19 forced it to shut down. In June 2020, she applied for a $20,833 loan. In February last year, she admitted, she took $3,500 from a person whom she helped make a $20,833 Paycheck Protection Program application.

On her own application, Riggins claimed her business had a monthly payroll of $8,333 and generated $113,000 in revenue the previous years. In fact, according to the plea document, the defendant had no business or monthly payroll.

The other applicant, identified as “CC-2″ in court records, falsely claimed to own a taxi service business. CC-2 received $20,832. CC-2 admitted to the FBI that the application was fraudulent and expressed remorse, citing a need for the money.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.