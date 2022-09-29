More emergency crews head to hard-hit areas of Florida

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Once Hurricane Ian passes and the water recedes, thousands of people will move in and help with the recovery. Power crews, tree crews, FEMA and many others just waiting for the green light.

Right now, Florida getting pummeled by Ian. A power line in Naples, Florida sizzled and smoked on the flooded streets. The Sunshine State looked like a war zone and helping hands like Matt Kidd were on the way.

“We’re really just going in blind,” said Kidd. “We could be there for a few days, weeks, up to months. We don’t really know yet.”

Kidd is with Kendall Vegetation Services, based out of Monroe, Louisiana and headed towards Lake City, Florida. His team, along with others, gassed up in Robertsdale before hitting the road again.

“In the morning, we have people to go assess the damage to see how many downed lines and downed poles are in that area,” he said.

While he headed in, others ran out.

Mary Lou Call and her husband were also hitting the road and leaving Ian far in the rearview. She’s from Floral City, Florida, about an hour north of Tampa.

“We’re being proactive, and we live out on a lake, so we could have flooding but primarily the winds,” she said. “We have a lot of oak trees in the area.”

As the devastation continues, those headed to the front lines assured help is coming.

“Just know if you do need help, help is on the way, and we’re going to try to help them as best as we can.”

The town of Fort Meyers Beach sent a statement asking residents not to rush back, because emergency crews are going to need time to assess all the damage.

---

